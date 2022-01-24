Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 3,403 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.48.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $118.81 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

