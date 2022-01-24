Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.33.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $159.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.23. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.20 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.