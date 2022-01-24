Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

AI opened at $25.45 on Monday. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $176.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of -18.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, lowered their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $687,128.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

