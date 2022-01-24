Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.72 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter stock opened at $34.82 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $80.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.32.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.