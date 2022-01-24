Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,536,972,000 after acquiring an additional 260,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,988,000 after acquiring an additional 309,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,577,000 after acquiring an additional 216,294 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,247,000 after acquiring an additional 250,209 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPG opened at $146.96 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

