Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Trading 4.5% Higher

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)’s share price traded up 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57. 710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 102,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

