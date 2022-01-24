Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.36.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $297.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.22 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.87.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

