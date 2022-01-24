Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 1,786 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $191.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.36 and a 200 day moving average of $196.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.36 and a 52 week high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

