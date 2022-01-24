Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 10,504 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,283,000 after buying an additional 58,427 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Teck Resources by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,439,000 after buying an additional 1,003,822 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Teck Resources by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after buying an additional 1,053,127 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,974,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,976,000 after acquiring an additional 167,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP increased its stake in Teck Resources by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,820,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,054,000 after purchasing an additional 940,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

TECK opened at $32.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $35.37.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

