Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Increased to $37.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.24.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $331,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

