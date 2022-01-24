Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Increased to $37.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.24.
Shares of BKR stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $331,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.