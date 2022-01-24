B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $452,000 Position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Ontrak at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 98.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 8.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 49.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

OTRK opened at $3.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market cap of $65.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.03. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 28.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

