B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $332,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 77.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $494.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.88. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $380.64 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.