B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 84.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 16.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $143.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock worth $5,658,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

