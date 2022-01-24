B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $413,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,006,000 after buying an additional 57,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,701,000 after purchasing an additional 316,551 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $313.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.41 and a fifty-two week high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.