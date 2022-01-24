B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $373,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTLC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,197,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,410,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 341,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 55,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,610,000.

BATS:PTLC opened at $38.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70.

