B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE:DPZ opened at $434.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $521.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.92.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.