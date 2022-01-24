B. Riley Trims Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Target Price to $21.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 200.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $6.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $277.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Analysts predict that Altimmune will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VR Adviser LLC raised its position in Altimmune by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,978,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Altimmune by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after buying an additional 741,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,941,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,272,000 after purchasing an additional 384,548 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 816,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 258,883 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

