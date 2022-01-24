Aviva PLC Sells 9,892 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,494 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,892 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 27.4% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 45,099 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,346 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after purchasing an additional 41,944 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 89.2% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 190,219 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,072.9% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.41.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $100.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $107.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.03%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

