Aviva PLC Sells 2,749 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC opened at $373.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $414.90 and its 200 day moving average is $368.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.48.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

