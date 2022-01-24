Aviva PLC Sells 14,880 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,880 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,879,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,183 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after acquiring an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE:BK opened at $57.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.