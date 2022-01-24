Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,186 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $95.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.05 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

