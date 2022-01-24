Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 321.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,012 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.46.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.41. 55,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,686. The company has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.83 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.