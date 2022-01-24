Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Down 12.2%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) dropped 12.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.19 and last traded at $30.65. Approximately 48,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 821,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.29.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

