AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AU Optronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of AU Optronics stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. AU Optronics has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

