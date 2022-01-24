AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AU Optronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get AU Optronics alerts:

Shares of AU Optronics stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. AU Optronics has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19.

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.