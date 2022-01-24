Ativo Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,636 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,636 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

Shares of AMAT opened at $131.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.07 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

