Ativo Capital Management LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 163,369 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.1% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 506,584 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 95,199 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth about $1,875,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 901,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth about $39,728,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.62.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.381 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.29%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.