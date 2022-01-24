Ativo Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Novartis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,229,000 after acquiring an additional 131,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

NYSE:NVS opened at $85.00 on Monday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

