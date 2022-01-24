Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.75 Million

Analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report sales of $47.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.00 million and the highest is $50.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $60.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $63.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $43.32 million, with estimates ranging from $21.56 million to $73.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

ATRA stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.99. 1,031,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,339. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $260,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $143,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $746,849 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,985 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 103,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,855,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,619,000 after buying an additional 151,148 shares during the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.