Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Receives GBX 83.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 83.88 ($1.14).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.16) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.19) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.16) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.19) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Assura stock opened at GBX 66.95 ($0.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 66.50 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.10). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 68.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

In related news, insider Sam Barrell acquired 29,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £19,999.48 ($27,288.14). Insiders have bought 29,716 shares of company stock worth $2,020,907 in the last ninety days.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

