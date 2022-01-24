Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.04

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.04 and last traded at $48.66, with a volume of 5454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.29.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 32,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $2,005,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,875 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,154 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

