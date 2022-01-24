Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,549 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Arrow Electronics worth $19,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARW. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,325,000 after acquiring an additional 353,355 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,808,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,416,000 after acquiring an additional 188,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,088,000 after acquiring an additional 139,909 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 76.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 311,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after acquiring an additional 134,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 28.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,145,000 after acquiring an additional 128,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $124.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

