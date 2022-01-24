Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 46,612.9% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 28,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

ARW opened at $124.67 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

