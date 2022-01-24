Arqma (ARQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $438,791.20

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Arqma has a total market cap of $438,791.20 and approximately $3,810.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,201.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,262.10 or 0.06613996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.77 or 0.00300471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.71 or 0.00806119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00067141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.75 or 0.00414462 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00260470 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,147,846 coins and its circulating supply is 12,103,303 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.