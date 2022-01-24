ArGoApp (ARGO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $226,445.00

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One ArGoApp coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded flat against the dollar. ArGoApp has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00048721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,225.93 or 0.06618309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00057421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,533.72 or 0.99705075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006812 BTC.

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

