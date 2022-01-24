Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMBP. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.60 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.51.

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.12.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth $39,840,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth $39,840,000. Loews Corp bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth $31,436,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth $28,008,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth $23,961,000. 13.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

