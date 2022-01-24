Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LFG. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Archaea Energy stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65. Archaea Energy has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Archaea Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFG. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $58,967,000. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $49,229,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $20,200,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $15,341,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $7,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

