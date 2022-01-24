ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of ArcBest stock traded down $3.68 on Friday, reaching $84.91. 521,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,759. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,149,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ArcBest by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 158,219 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in ArcBest by 29.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,209,000 after purchasing an additional 146,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

