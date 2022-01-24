Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on APEMY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aperam from €67.00 ($76.14) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

APEMY opened at $62.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.08. Aperam has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $65.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $2.1059 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Aperam’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

