Analyzing NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) & ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NetSol Technologies and ShotSpotter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ShotSpotter 0 2 4 0 2.67

ShotSpotter has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 100.60%. Given ShotSpotter’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ShotSpotter is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NetSol Technologies and ShotSpotter’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies $54.92 million 0.81 $1.78 million $0.12 32.92 ShotSpotter $45.73 million 6.53 $1.23 million ($0.11) -232.64

NetSol Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ShotSpotter. ShotSpotter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetSol Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.2% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of ShotSpotter shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NetSol Technologies and ShotSpotter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies 2.24% 3.23% 2.30% ShotSpotter -2.36% -1.55% -0.84%

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats ShotSpotter on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Najeeb Ullah Ghauri, Salim Ghauri Ullah, and Naeem Ullah Ghauri on March 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

