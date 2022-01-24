Analyzing Calix (NYSE:CALX) & Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)

Calix (NYSE:CALX) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Calix alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Calix and Mynaric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix 1 2 5 0 2.50 Mynaric 0 0 1 0 3.00

Calix presently has a consensus target price of $58.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.82%. Mynaric has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.05%. Given Mynaric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mynaric is more favorable than Calix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Calix shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Calix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Calix and Mynaric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix $541.24 million 5.11 $33.48 million $3.59 12.09 Mynaric $780,000.00 282.32 -$22.58 million N/A N/A

Calix has higher revenue and earnings than Mynaric.

Profitability

This table compares Calix and Mynaric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix 36.05% 22.95% 16.14% Mynaric N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Calix beats Mynaric on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc. provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers. It enables communication service providers to provide a wide range of revenue-generating services from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The firm focuses on communications service providers access networks with the portion of the network, which governs available bandwidth and determines the range and quality of services that can be offered to subscribers. It also develops and sells carrier-class hardware and software products. The company was founded by Michael L. Hatfield and Carl E. Russo in August 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Mynaric Company Profile

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.