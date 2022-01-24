Analyzing Biglari (NYSE:BH) and Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Biglari (NYSE:BH) and Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biglari and Portillos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari $433.68 million 0.63 -$37.99 million $228.72 0.52 Portillos $455.47 million 1.98 $12.26 million N/A N/A

Portillos has higher revenue and earnings than Biglari.

Profitability

This table compares Biglari and Portillos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari 20.89% 12.69% 8.00% Portillos N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Biglari and Portillos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A Portillos 0 3 6 0 2.67

Portillos has a consensus target price of $52.75, suggesting a potential upside of 109.49%. Given Portillos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portillos is more favorable than Biglari.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Biglari shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Portillos shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.4% of Biglari shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings, Inc. engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin. The Insurance Operations segment operates through First Guard and Southern Pioneer. The Maxim segment deals with media and licensing. The Southern Oil segment consists of the oil and gas operation in Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Sardar Biglari on December 21, 2017 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

