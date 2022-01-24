Analysts Set RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target at $709.87

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $714.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get RH alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in RH by 2.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,746,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in RH by 26.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,290,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,727,000 after buying an additional 269,795 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in RH by 14.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,144,000 after buying an additional 45,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RH by 10.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 334,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,382,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RH traded down $12.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $378.81. 25,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,444. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $544.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a 1 year low of $380.01 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.