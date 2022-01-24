Analysts Set Expectations for Amarin Co. plc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amarin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01).

AMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

AMRN opened at $3.07 on Monday. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Amarin’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Amarin by 564.8% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after buying an additional 9,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the third quarter valued at about $43,350,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,332 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Amarin by 17.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,790,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 706,185 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amarin by 36.4% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,337 shares during the period. 30.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

