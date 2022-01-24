Analysts Set Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Price Target at $40.75

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BEEM shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,803,000 after buying an additional 215,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,798,000 after buying an additional 401,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after buying an additional 105,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Beam Global by 4,755.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 266,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beam Global by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,723 shares in the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BEEM traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.98. 403,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,904. The stock has a market cap of $107.21 million, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $71.29.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

