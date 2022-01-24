Analysts Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.82. Welltower posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 214.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL opened at $86.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

