Analysts Expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Warner Music Group posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Warner Music Group.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on WMG shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth about $379,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth about $43,920,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,696,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,071,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMG opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $50.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.