Analysts Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Upstart posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.36.

Shares of Upstart stock traded down $9.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.75. 361,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,477,438. Upstart has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.60.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total value of $7,217,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $52,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,690,366 shares of company stock valued at $342,568,854. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

