Analysts Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will report $2.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Middleby’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the lowest is $1.98. Middleby reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.88.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 410.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $186.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Middleby has a 12 month low of $129.40 and a 12 month high of $200.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.34.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

