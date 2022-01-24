Analysts Expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Announce -$1.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.52) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.70) and the highest is ($1.27). Sierra Oncology posted earnings of ($1.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($7.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.61) to ($6.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($4.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of SRRA stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,357. Sierra Oncology has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 5,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $128,542.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 21.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

