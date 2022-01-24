Analysts Expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will announce $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.19. Lear posted earnings per share of $3.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $7.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $16.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.71.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 12,812.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 66.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEA stock opened at $170.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear has a 1 year low of $144.77 and a 1 year high of $204.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.